AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 177.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.6%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 108.45 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.46%)
FCCL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
FFBL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
FFL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
HUBC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.4%)
KOSM 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.14%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
OGDC 194.80 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.54%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.71%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.74%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.53%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.76%)
PTC 25.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.83%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.81%)
UNITY 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
WTL 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 109,790 Increased By 893.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 34,160 Increased By 351.6 (1.04%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-11

US natural gas prices slide

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 3% on Tuesday on rising output, forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected and a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to a one-month low.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.6 cents, or 2.7%, to $3.096 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:14 a.m. EST (1314 GMT).

Some analysts have said that winter, and the high prices it usually brings, could be over before the season officially starts now that the heavily traded March-April “widow maker” spread is trading in unusual contango. That means the April contract is priced higher than the March contract.

March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season, and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Because gas is primarily a winter heating fuel, summer prices typically do not trade above winter ones.

US natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices slide

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories