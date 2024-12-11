AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 109,456 Increased By 558.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 34,018 Increased By 209.1 (0.62%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Palm oil futures slip

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday after data from the industry regulator showed a drop in Malaysian stockpiles, production and exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 165 ringgit, or 3.22%, to 4,955 ringgit ($1,119.52) a metric ton at the close. Malaysia’s palm oil stockpiles dropped for a second consecutive month in November, falling 2.6% from the prior month to 1.84 million tons, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

The drop in inventories could fuel the rally in benchmark futures. Crude palm oil production declined 9.8% to its lowest level for the month in four years to 1.62 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 14.7% to 1.49 million tons.

“The MPOB end-stocks and exports data concurred with most analysts’ finding, thus no surprises in the numbers,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. “Going forward, the focus will be production patterns in December and first quarter of 2025, and the impact of recent floods and rains have on the output.”

A flood struck Malaysia after heavy rains in late November, and the country’s meteorological department forecast a monsoon surge, which could bring continuous rainfall to the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and parts of Sabah and Sarawak on Borneo Island.

Sabah and Sarawak are among the top palm oil producing regions of Malaysia. Dalian’s palm oil contract fell 2.25%, while its most active soyoil contract inched higher 0.03%. The Chicago Board of Trade’s soyoil contract fell 1.61%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1-10 rose 3.9%, while according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia it rose 1.1%.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil futures slip

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories