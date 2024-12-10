Recorder headlines

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 10
|
278.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 10
|
277.85
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 10
|
151.58
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 10
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 10
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 10
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 9
|
6,052.85
|
Nasdaq / Dec 9
|
19,736.69
|
Dow Jones / Dec 9
|
44,401.93
|
India Sensex / Dec 10
|
81,234.76
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 10
|
39,367.58
|
Hang Seng / Dec 10
|
20,311.28
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 10
|
8,308.98
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 10
|
20,323.02
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 9
|
17,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 9
|
242,288.10
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 10
|
252.10
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 10
|
68.34
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 10
|
2,663.14
|
Diesel/Litre / Dec 10
|
258.43
|Stock
|Price
|
Saritow Spinning / Dec 10
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
9.25
▲ 1.00 (12.12%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Dec 10
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
10.55
▲ 1.00 (10.47%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 10
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
231.01
▲ 21.00 (10.00%)
|
Chashma / Dec 10
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
74.80
▲ 6.80 (10.00%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Dec 10
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
66.33
▲ 6.03 (10.00%)
|
Leiner Pak Gelat / Dec 10
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited(LPGL)
|
117.12
▲ 10.65 (10.00%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Dec 10
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
415.10
▲ 37.74 (10.00%)
|
United Brands / Dec 10
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
18.84
▲ 1.71 (9.98%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Dec 10
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
11.37
▲ 1.03 (9.96%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Parmount Sp. / Dec 10
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.02
▼ -1.00 (-19.92%)
|
Escorts Bank / Dec 10
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
5.29
▼ -0.77 (-12.71%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Dec 10
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
8.48
▼ -1.00 (-10.55%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Dec 10
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
2.10
▼ -0.24 (-10.26%)
|
JS Global Banking / Dec 10
JS Global Banking Sector (ETF)(JSGBETF)
|
19.89
▼ -2.24 (-10.12%)
|
Asim Textile / Dec 10
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
12.75
▼ -1.42 (-10.02%)
|
Supernet Ltd. / Dec 10
Supernet Limited (GEM)(GEMSPNL)
|
16.09
▼ -1.79 (-10.01%)
|
Land Mark Spinning / Dec 10
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
49.82
▼ -5.54 (-10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Dec 10
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
27.15
▼ -3.02 (-10.01%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
200,728,859
▼ -0.16
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 10
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
164,514,973
▼ -0.26
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
150,465,275
▼ -0.21
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 10
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
69,102,443
▼ -0.17
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 10
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
64,201,670
▼ -0.41
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 10
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
60,750,793
▼ -0.34
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 10
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
48,408,477
▼ -0.75
|
Power Cement / Dec 10
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
39,075,852
▼ -0.33
|
TPL Properties / Dec 10
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
38,491,391
▼ -1.06
Comments