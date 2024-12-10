AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee hit all-time low as RBI governor change sparks rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 04:48pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened to its all-time low on Tuesday as traders reacted to the appointment of career bureaucrat Sanjay Malhotra as the next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor by ramping up bets on rate cuts by the central bank next year.

The rupee hit a low of 84.8575 against the U.S. dollar before closing at 84.8525, down 0.1% on the day.

Government bond yields dipped, while the 5-year overnight index swap, a gauge of interest rate expectations, declined to a 3-month low of 5.97% before paring losses.

Dollar sales by state-run banks, most likely on behalf of the RBI, helped limit the rupee’s losses, traders said.

Das’ exit, economists said, may add a dovish tilt to the RBI’s monetary policy committee as Das and Deputy Governor Michael Patra were seen as the most hawkish among the six-member rate-setting panel. Patra’s term concludes in mid-January.

“Between now and the next rate meeting in February, the new Governor’s views on liquidity, currency management and macro-prudential measures will be watched closely,” DBS Bank said in a note.

Malhotra will start his three-year term as RBI governor from Wednesday and relinquish his current post as the revenue secretary to the country’s finance ministry.

Indian rupee ends marginally lower

The change comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty, especially on international trade and tariffs.

That has weighed on most emerging market currencies, including the rupee, which has declined about 0.9% since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election in early November.

Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.1% to 106.3 on Tuesday while most Asian currencies dipped as traders awaited U.S. inflation data on Wednesday for further clues on the pace of Federal Reserve easing.

Investors have priced in a near 90% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut at next week’s meeting.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee hit all-time low as RBI governor change sparks rate cut hopes

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed arraigned on charges of ‘engaging in political activities’ among others, says ISPR

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Limiting value to $1,200: FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Israeli forces kill at least 34 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

Read more stories