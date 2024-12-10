AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices slip under pressure from China trade data, stronger dollar

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 04:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices in London eased on Tuesday, reversing part of Monday’s 1.2% climb, under pressure from a slowdown in China’s export growth and a stronger dollar, while the market awaits more clues on China’s 2025 key targets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,198 per metric ton by 1056 GMT. The contract closed at its highest in nearly one month on Monday after top metals consumer China said it would take more action to boost its economy.

For copper, used in power and construction, this support faded on Tuesday as data showed that China’s total exports growth missed expectations, imports unexpectedly shrank in November and concerns about prospects for China’s construction sector persist.

The focus is now on China’s Central Economic Work Conference meeting due this week for more clarity on the country’s next year’s key targets and potential economy stimulus measures.

“We believe it will take more than just stimulus measures to fully rejuvenate economic growth,” analysts at broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

Copper jumps to approach one-month high on China hopes

China’s November copper imports, however, hit a one-year high, the customs data showed, supported by restocking amid expanding manufacturing activity and lower prices for the metal. Copper is down 9% since touching a four-month peak of $10,158 on Sept. 30.

The U.S. currency rose, making dollar-priced metals less attractive for buyers holding other currencies, as traders looked ahead to a U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday for further clues on the pace of Federal Reserve easing.

LME aluminium was steady to $2,587.50 a metric ton, zinc fell 0.2% to $3,119, lead decreased 0.1% to $2,065.50, while tin eased 0.2% to $29,815.

Nickel dropped 1.1% to $15,810. Major producer Nornickel expects the surplus in the global nickel market to remain at 150,000 tons in 2025.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices slip under pressure from China trade data, stronger dollar

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed arraigned on charges of ‘engaging in political activities’ among others, says ISPR

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Limiting value to $1,200: FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Israeli forces kill at least 34 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

Read more stories