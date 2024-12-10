AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Saudi, Qatari bourses gain; UAE markets fall on tax concerns

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 02:24pm
Saudi Arabian and Qatari stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday, as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision, while markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declined on tax concerns.

Fed officials appear on track to cut interest rates this month after data showed the US labor market remained strong but continued to cool in November.

The US Fed started its interest rate easing cycle with an unusually large 50 basis point cut in September, followed by a 25 bps cut in November.

Traders are pricing an 86% chance of another quarter-percentage-point rate cut from the central bank at its Dec. 17-18 meeting.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf region where most currencies, including Saudi Arabia’s, are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.5%, with the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank advancing 2.3% and Riyad Bank increasing 0.9%.

Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.5%. In Qatar, the index was up 0.3%, helped by a 0.4% rise in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 1.2%, weighed down by a 2.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.2% decline in toll operator Salik Co.

Most Gulf markets gain as investors await US inflation data

The UAE will impose a minimum top-up tax (DMTT) of 15% on large multinational companies operating in the country starting in January, the finance ministry said on Monday as the government seeks to boost non-oil revenue.

The UAE, including Dubai, is a hub for multinationals in the Middle East and the tax amendments come a year after the UAE began rolling out a 9% business tax, with exemptions for the many free zones which power its economy. In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.1%.

