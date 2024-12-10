AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
DCL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
DFML 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-4.95%)
DGKC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.97%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
FFBL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.5%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.11%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.3%)
MLCF 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.34%)
NBP 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-1.81%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-8.26%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.71%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.01%)
PTC 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 124.30 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.69%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.14%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-8.32%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.19%)
UNITY 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.74%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble stable vs US dollar, strengthens vs China’s yuan

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 02:22pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble remained stable against the US dollar and the euro, strengthening against China’s yuan, after a period of volatility that followed the US financial sanctions imposed on Nov. 22.

By 0815 GMT the rouble was up 0.3% at 100.3 against the dollar, according to over-the-counter market data from banks.

The rouble strengthened by 1.5% to 13.65 against the yuan in trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The strengthening against the yuan followed a 3.4% weakening in yesterday’s session in what analysts saw as the correction after an over-selling of yuan by exporting companies.

Yuan is currently the most traded foreign currency in Russia.

Russian rouble flat against dollar

The Russian central bank estimated in the report, published on Dec. 9, that the Russian currency weakened by 11% against the US dollar and by 8.4% against China’s yuan in November after the sanctions were imposed.

The sanctions hit Gazprombank, Russia’s third largest lender, which handles payments for energy trade with Europe, disrupting foreign trade transactions and the supply of foreign currency to the Russian market.

The regulator said that as companies adjusted to the sanctions and found new counterparts for transactions, pressure on the rouble was expected to gradually decrease, with the exchange rate guided by fundamental factors.

Trade in dollars and euros moved to the over-the-counter market after Western sanctions in June targeted the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The central bank sets an official exchange rate for both currencies based on data directly supplied by banks.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were down 1.2% at 100.63.

The Russian central bank set an official exchange rate at 99.38 to the dollar.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble stable vs US dollar, strengthens vs China’s yuan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israeli aggression kills at least 19 people in Gaza

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Read more stories