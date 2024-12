BEIJING: China imported 97.09 million metric tons of soybeans in the first 11 months of 2024, jumping 9.4% from a year ago, according to customs data on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest buyer of the oilseed is headed for its largest annual imports of soybeans on record after buyers rushed to secure US supply before the inauguration of U.S president-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods.