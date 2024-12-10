AGL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
AIRLINK 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.7%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.49%)
DCL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
DGKC 110.25 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (4.33%)
FCCL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.73%)
FFBL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.55%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.39%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.14%)
PAEL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.79%)
PTC 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
SEARL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.86%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
TOMCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.37%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.84%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.19%)
BR100 11,826 Increased By 76.5 (0.65%)
BR30 36,283 Increased By 111.2 (0.31%)
KSE100 111,298 Increased By 1327.1 (1.21%)
KSE30 34,571 Increased By 440.2 (1.29%)
South Korean shares rebound as policymakers pledge to stabilise markets

  • KOSPI was up 52.29 points, or 2.22%, at 2,412.87
Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 10:31am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korea shares drop as political turmoil continues after President Yoon survives impeachment

  • South Korean shares rose more than 2% on Tuesday, rebounding sharply from a 13-month low, as authorities reaffirmed their decision to stabilise markets. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 52.29 points, or 2.22%, at 2,412.87, as of 0158 GMT.

  • This followed a 2.8% drop in the KOSPI on Monday, which pushed the index to its lowest level since Nov. 2, 2023, after an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol failed over the weekend.

  • South Korea’s financial authorities said on Tuesday that volatility was a little excessive in financial markets recently and they would respond actively with stabilising measures.

  • The country’s main opposition party said it would pass a government budget bill for 2025 that triggered President Yoon’s martial law decree last week, at a plenary session scheduled to be held later in the day.

  • Most index heavyweights rose, led by battery makers, automakers and e-commerce firms.

  • Shares of chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.12%, while peer SK Hynix was trading flat.

  • Of the total 936 traded issues, 878 shares advanced, while 45 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 29.1 billion won ($20.39 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,427.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.54% higher than its previous close at 1,435.0.

  • In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 106.86.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.9 basis points to 2.517%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 5.9 basis points to 2.641%.

South Korean stocks

