AGL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
AIRLINK 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.7%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.49%)
DCL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DFML 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
DGKC 110.25 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (4.33%)
FCCL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.73%)
FFBL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.55%)
FFL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.39%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.14%)
PAEL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.79%)
PTC 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
SEARL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.86%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
TOMCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.37%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.84%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.19%)
BR100 11,826 Increased By 76.5 (0.65%)
BR30 36,283 Increased By 111.2 (0.31%)
KSE100 111,298 Increased By 1327.1 (1.21%)
KSE30 34,571 Increased By 440.2 (1.29%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee poised for all-time low as RBI change of guard spurs rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 10:25am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to weaken to its lifetime low on Tuesday after the government named career civil servant Sanjay Malhotra to replace outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, prompting heightened expectations of rate cuts next year.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at around 84.80-84.82 to the US dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 84.7575 and lower from its close of 84.73 in the previous session.

Malhotra, who will relinquish his current role as the revenue secretary to the finance ministry, has been appointed as the RBI governor for a three-year term starting Dec. 11.

His appointment comes at a time when economic growth has slowed while inflation has picked up.

The change of guard is a surprise as several market participants had expected incumbent Shaktikanta Das to be given an extension.

Indian rupee ends marginally lower

“Malhotra’s appointment is likely to increase market expectations of rate cuts in 2025, in terms of both quantity and timing,” Standard Chartered Bank said in a note, adding that they expect the rupee to weaken towards 85.50 by end-December 2025.

The bank does not expect Malhotra’s appointment to spur a significant change in the central bank’s foreign exchange management policy.

Traders expect the RBI to intervene to quell excess volatility in the market on Tuesday and ensure that the knee-jerk reaction “doesn’t get out of hand”, a senior trader at a foreign bank said.

Asian currencies were mostly stronger on the day with the Chinese yuan up 0.2%, a day after China vowed to ramp up policy stimulus to spur growth in 2025, while the dollar index declined slightly to 106.1.

Asian currencies Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee poised for all-time low as RBI change of guard spurs rate cut hopes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore Export Finance Scheme

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Read more stories