AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-10

SECP registers 3,024 new companies in Nov

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved a significant milestone, registering 3,024 new companies in November 2024.

This brings the total number of companies registered in the country to 236,611, reflecting growing confidence in Pakistan’s corporate sector and its continued expansion.

Around 99% of the new company registration now being processed digitally which, marks another step in the Commission’s efforts to provide a seamless, tech-driven regulatory environment that promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Private Limited Companies accounted for 58% of the total new registrations, while single-member companies represented 39%. The remaining 3% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs).

A closer look at sectoral growth reveals strong activity across a range of industries. The Information Technology (IT) and E-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, adding 641 new companies. The Services sector followed closely with 599 new companies, trading with 510 new companies, Real Estate Development & Construction recorded 315 new companies. Other sectors contributing to this growth included Food, Healthcare, and Pharmaceuticals with 345 new companies, Tourism and Transport with 213, and the Energy, Power & Fuel sector with 247 new registrations, 154 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging signs of growth, with 79 new companies receiving capital from international investors. These investors hailed from a diverse set of countries, including Austria, China, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Oman, Russia, Spain, Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey. Notably, China emerged as the largest investor, contributing to the establishment of 56 new companies, followed by Afghanistan with 7 and Norway with 3.

The continued rise in foreign investment underscores the growing global confidence in Pakistan’s market potential and highlights the SECP’s role in facilitating a more open, competitive, and business-friendly environment.

Looking ahead, the SECP remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and further simplifying business processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, reduce turnaround time and drive sustainable economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Companies registered companies SECP registers new companies

Comments

200 characters

SECP registers 3,024 new companies in Nov

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories