KARACHI: Gold gained a sizeable value on Monday after the global rates crossed $2,650 per ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold trading closed on a positive note, registering an increase of Rs2,000 and Rs1,714, settling at Rs276,400 per Tola and Rs236,968 per 10 grams, respectively.

Local silver prices held steady at Rs3, 400 per Tola and Rs2, 915 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

