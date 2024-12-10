Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (December 09, 2024) .
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.15
Open Offer Rs 278.95
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (December 09, 2024) .
========================
Open Bid Rs 277.15
Open Offer Rs 278.95
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 9
|
278
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 9
|
277.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 9
|
150.11
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 9
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 9
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 9
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 6
|
6,090.27
|
Nasdaq / Dec 6
|
19,859.77
|
Dow Jones / Dec 6
|
44,642.52
|
India Sensex / Dec 9
|
81,665.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 9
|
39,160.50
|
Hang Seng / Dec 9
|
19,794.93
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 9
|
8,334.55
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 9
|
20,385.02
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 6
|
235,511
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 9
|
67.62
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 9
|
17,585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 9
|
2,644.29
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 9
|
69.79
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 10
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 10
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.21
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 10
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
699.77
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 10
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 10
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 10
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
62.51
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 10
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
145.94
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 10
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,130.98
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 10
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 10
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 10
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.21
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 10
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
699.77
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 10
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 10
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 10
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
62.51
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 10
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
145.94
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 10
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,130.98
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 10
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 10
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 10
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
164,514,973
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
161,906,262
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
113,022,299
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 10
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
69,102,443
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 10
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
53,532,581
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 10
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
48,408,477
▲ 0.00
|
Power Cement / Dec 10
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
39,075,852
▲ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Dec 10
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
38,491,391
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 10
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
37,152,308
▲ 0.00
Comments