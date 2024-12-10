AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-10

Gold rises on US rate cut bets

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

NEW YORK: Gold prices climbed on Monday as China’s central bank resumed gold purchases after a six-month pause, while expectations for an interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week strengthened.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $2,655.81 per ounce, as of 1241 GMT. US gold futures added 0.7% to $2,678.20. “Falling US interest rates and ongoing solid demand from central banks are supporting the gold price. (It) Was definitely good to see again purchases by the Chinese central bank last month, but other central banks have been also buying large quantities,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Top consumer China’s central bank resumed gold purchases in

November, potentially boosting investor demand. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) paused its 18-month buying streak in May. “The decision to increase gold holdings, particularly following Trump’s recent election victory, reflects the PBOC’s proactive approach to safeguarding economic stability amid evolving global conditions,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

Robust central bank buying, monetary policy easing and geopolitical tensions have driven gold to multiple record highs this year, setting the metal on track for its best year since 2010 with a over 28% increase so far. This week, investors will focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), due Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday.

Traders are pricing an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut at next week’s Fed meeting, up from 61.6% last week, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, which would mark the third reduction this year. Zero-yielding bullion thrives in a low interest rate environment and is considered a hedge against political and economic uncertainty.

Spot silver added 2.2% to $31.65 per ounce, platinum rose 1.8% to $946.35 and palladium jumped 2.7% to $981.83.

gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises on US rate cut bets

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories