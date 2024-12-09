AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Alonso says Leverkusen capable of ‘big things’ ahead of Inter visit

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2024 08:02pm

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso backed his side to “do great things” before Tuesday’s home clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League.

After a 4-0 loss in Liverpool, Alonso’s German champions have hit form, with five straight wins in all competitions, and sit sixth in the 36-team European table.

Reigning Italian champions Inter however are yet to lose in Europe this season and are second in the standings with 13 points from five games.

Since the start of last season, Leverkusen have played 75 games and lost just three, with 57 wins.

Asked about the positive run, Alonso told reporters: “It’s better not to say it too loud.”

Mbappe ‘can do better’ as troubled Real Madrid visit Atalanta

“There has been a development in the club, not only in the play but in the mentality of everyone. We want to play each game to win, even tomorrow against a top, top side like Inter,” he continued.

“We are on the way to fight for big things. Our goal is to qualify in the first eight.

“I’m really happy that the squad shares this feeling that we can do great things.”

“Tomorrow, it’s a big one.”

Leverkusen received a boost with news that striker Patrik Schick would return for the game from a calf injury which forced him off the field in last Tuesday’s German Cup win over Bayern Munich.

With long-term injuries to forwards Amine Adli and Victor Boniface, Schick is Alonso’s last remaining recognised striker.

“He feels better. We’ll see tomorrow whether he’s ready for the starting XI or comes on in the second half.”

Liverpool Bayer Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso

Comments

200 characters

Alonso says Leverkusen capable of ‘big things’ ahead of Inter visit

Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

Govt set to start fresh round of its PIA privatisation pursuit

PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals from January

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Extreme heat puts garment factory workers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam at risk: study

Read more stories