Alonso says Leverkusen capable of ‘big things’ ahead of Inter visit

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso backed his side to “do great things” before Tuesday’s home clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League.

After a 4-0 loss in Liverpool, Alonso’s German champions have hit form, with five straight wins in all competitions, and sit sixth in the 36-team European table.

Reigning Italian champions Inter however are yet to lose in Europe this season and are second in the standings with 13 points from five games.

Since the start of last season, Leverkusen have played 75 games and lost just three, with 57 wins.

Asked about the positive run, Alonso told reporters: “It’s better not to say it too loud.”

Mbappe ‘can do better’ as troubled Real Madrid visit Atalanta

“There has been a development in the club, not only in the play but in the mentality of everyone. We want to play each game to win, even tomorrow against a top, top side like Inter,” he continued.

“We are on the way to fight for big things. Our goal is to qualify in the first eight.

“I’m really happy that the squad shares this feeling that we can do great things.”

“Tomorrow, it’s a big one.”

Leverkusen received a boost with news that striker Patrik Schick would return for the game from a calf injury which forced him off the field in last Tuesday’s German Cup win over Bayern Munich.

With long-term injuries to forwards Amine Adli and Victor Boniface, Schick is Alonso’s last remaining recognised striker.

“He feels better. We’ll see tomorrow whether he’s ready for the starting XI or comes on in the second half.”