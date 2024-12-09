AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024
Copper jumps to approach one-month high on China hopes

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices jumped on Monday to the highest in nearly a month after top metals consumer China said it would take more action to boost its lethargic economy.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1% to $9,212.50 per metric ton by 1015 GMT after touching $9,231, the highest since Nov. 12.

Copper was slightly weaker ahead of the announcement by the Chinese Politburo that it had shifted its monetary policy stance to imply more easing is coming.

“It highlights that the Chinese economy has been on the back foot for a while and clearly needs some additional support. The market liked the prospects for that,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“These are words so the question is how much action will be provided before they have an understanding of how the (potential U.S.) tariffs will impact their economy.”

U.S. President-elect Trump has pledged to impose additional 10% tariffs on imports from China while investors have been disappointment about the lack of aggressive fiscal stimulus measures by China.

Copper hits three-week high on supply concerns

Ahead of the announcement, the market was weighed down by data showing persistent disinflationary pressures in China.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 0.3% to 74,740 yuan ($10,269.30).

Among other metals, LME aluminium added 0.1% to $2,605 a ton, zinc climbed 2.2% to $3,138.50, lead rose 0.8% to $2,087, tin gained 0.7% to $29,350 while nickel eased 0.4% to $15,990.

