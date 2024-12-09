Recorder headlines

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 9
|
278
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 9
|
277.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 9
|
150.11
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 9
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 9
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 9
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 6
|
6,090.27
|
Nasdaq / Dec 6
|
19,859.77
|
Dow Jones / Dec 6
|
44,642.52
|
India Sensex / Dec 9
|
81,665.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 9
|
39,160.50
|
Hang Seng / Dec 9
|
19,794.93
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 9
|
8,334.55
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 9
|
20,385.02
|Item
|Value
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 6
|
235,511
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 9
|
252.10
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 9
|
67.62
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 9
|
17,585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 9
|
2,644.29
|
Diesel/Litre / Dec 9
|
258.43
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 9
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 9
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
700
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 9
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 9
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 9
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
63.86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 9
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
150.63
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 9
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,115.04
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 9
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 9
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 9
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 9
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
700
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 9
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 9
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 9
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
63.86
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 9
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
150.63
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 9
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,115.04
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 9
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 9
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.20
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
368,901,309
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 9
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
115,553,351
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 9
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
93,624,112
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 9
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
60,244,426
▲ 0.00
|
Power Cement / Dec 9
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
58,991,571
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 9
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
45,317,621
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
41,937,923
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 9
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
40,087,220
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 9
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
37,804,979
▲ 0.00
Comments