AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.14%)
BOP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.22%)
DCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
DFML 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.79%)
DGKC 106.27 Increased By ▲ 9.66 (10%)
FCCL 39.46 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.65%)
FFBL 80.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.62%)
FFL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.56%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8.01%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.42%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (7.43%)
NBP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.53%)
OGDC 197.60 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.45%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
PPL 175.99 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.81%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.42%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (8.21%)
TREET 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TRG 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.38%)
UNITY 38.87 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (6.52%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.14%)
BR100 11,751 Increased By 50.5 (0.43%)
BR30 36,196 Increased By 785.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher on China stimulus optimism

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 03:40pm

European shares hovered near six-week highs on Monday, led by mining and luxury stocks after signs of fresh stimulus to support China’s slowing economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.1% by 1000 GMT, set to notch gains for an eighth consecutive session.

China will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy next year as part of steps to support economic growth, state media reported citing a Politburo meeting, marking the first such shift towards loosening since 2010.

China-exposed miners in Europe surged 2.8%, while luxury stocks LVMH and Richemont added more than 2% each.

The German DAX slipped 0.1%, having touched a record high earlier in the session.

“It’s wording rather than action but that wording seems to be very positive from an economic perspective,” said Lewis Grant, senior portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes.

Meanwhile, energy stocks rose 1.2%, in tandem with oil prices after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which raised fears of a new wave of instability in a region already gripped by war.

European stocks finish at one-month high

Europe’s aerospace and defence index dropped 1% to a one-week low. “It does look like, whichever way you look, there is another reason to be pessimistic, and yet markets are actually bullish.

An element of it is December but in the new year, investors can find a bit of headache when they face reality,“ said Federated Hermes’ Grant.

Traders were looking ahead to US inflation data on Wednesday to gauge the pace of the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts, while the European Central Bank is widely expected to lower rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Banco BPM was flat, while its suitor UniCredit dipped 0.9% after Credit Agricole said it poised to raise its stake in Banco BPM. German meal-kit company Hellofresh fell 6.7%, with traders citing a report about a US probe over allegations of child labour.

CompuGroup Medical soared 32% after the German provider of healthcare software said it was in advanced talks to be acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a potential 22 euros ($23.24) per share.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares edge higher on China stimulus optimism

Now revenue leakages come under govt focus

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Unity Foods secures key certification, eyes global biofuel market

Oil rises amid China monetary policy move, Assad’s fall

With Assad ousted, a new era starts in Syria as the world watches

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Read more stories