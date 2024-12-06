AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
Turkiye, Iran and Russia to meet in Doha on Saturday to discuss Syria, Turkish source says

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 02:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ANKARA: The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Iran, and Russia will meet in Doha on Saturday to discuss a lightning rebel advance in Syria, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Friday.

Syrian rebels have made their biggest battlefield gains since the civil war began 13 years ago, striking a devastating blow to President Bashar al-Assad.

After years of being locked behind frozen frontlines, the rebels captured the main northern city of Aleppo last week before pushing as far south as the centre of Hama, taking the strategic central city for the first time.

Turkiye, Russia and Iran have regularly held talks on Syria’s future in a trilateral format as part of what is known as the Astana peace process.

While NATO member Turkiye backs the political and armed opposition, Russia and Iran support Assad.

The source said the three ministers were expected to meet on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on Saturday within the framework of the Astana process, but did not provide further information.

Erdogan urges Assad to find ‘political solution’ to Syria war

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking alongside Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi after their talks in Ankara, said that a new effort would be made to revive the Astana process.

Since the start of the renewed conflict, Ankara has called on Assad to engage with the Syrian people for a political solution.

It has denied any involvement in the rebels’ operation and said it did not want to see a new migrant wave heading toward its borders.

