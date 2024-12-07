AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-07

Asian currencies: Won posts weekly loss, Thai baht up

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2024 08:13am

BENGALURU: The South Korean won and shares plummeted on Friday following fresh reports of a potential second martial law, which had earlier this week unsettled traders before being retracted swiftly, while other Asian markets were largely mixed.

The won initially plunged 1.1% against the US dollar before recovering to trade 0.4% lower, likely due to suspected central bank intervention for the second time this week.

The won, the worst performing currency in Asia this year, is set to lose over 1.7% this week as the political turmoil in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s reversal of martial law declaration late on Tuesday dented sentiment.

The benchmark KOSPI stock index, also the worst performer in the region, fell for a third consecutive session, hitting its lowest since Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s baht surged 0.4% to its highest since Nov. 8, gaining nearly 1% during a holiday-thinned week, driven by a 28% year-to-date rise in foreign tourist arrivals and a projected 4% growth in exports, both vital for the economy.

The Indian rupee was stable after the Reserve Bank of India maintained its key rates but cut the cash reserve ratio that banks are required to hold, effectively easing monetary conditions as economic growth slows. The currency hit an all-time low of 84.7575 on Tuesday.

Most other Asian currencies traded flat, with the Taiwanese dollar adding 0.2%.

A gauge of emerging market currencies dipped as much as 0.8% this week to levels last seen in late-August as dollar strength persisted following US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

The dollar index rose 0.1% to 105.8 after slipping towards a three-week low on Thursday.

The US November jobs report, due later in the day, is expected to indicate whether the Federal Reserve will likely cut rates by 25 basis points at its Dec. 17-18 meeting.

Asian markets focused on domestic inflation data this week, as cooling November figures in South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia boosted rate-cut expectations, while inflation rose in Taiwan and the Philippines.

“But even if inflation surprises to the upside, we do not expect material local rate reactions, as local inflation dynamics remain benign...,” analysts at Barclays said.

Shares in the region fell marginally, with Taiwanese and Malaysian stocks losing 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while those in Singapore fell 0.5% and Indonesia’s benchmark rose 0.4%.

Asian currencies Thai baht South Korean won

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Won posts weekly loss, Thai baht up

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM Shehbaz vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories