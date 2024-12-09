Futures spread up 705bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 705bps to 15.39 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 18.2 percent to 324.13 million shares during this week compared to previous week’s average of 396.39 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 27.5 percent to Rs 11.60 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 16.00 billion.

