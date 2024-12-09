IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive IESCO, Muhammad Naeem Jan, stated that, in light of the winter facilitation package announced by Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, IESCO has started providing relief in the December 2024 bills as per the directives of the Ministry of Energy, Power Division.

Under the package Residential consumers will receive relief ranging from Rs 11.42 to Rs 26 per unit on additional electricity usage.

Commercial/business consumers will get relief ranging from Rs 13.46 to Rs 22.71 per unit.

Industrial consumers will benefit from relief ranging from Rs 5.72 to Rs 15.05 per unit and This means that customers will get less bill even on extra consumption of electricity Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan encouraged IESCO consumers, especially industrial users, to take full advantage of this opportunity. He urged them to utilize more electricity under the Winter Facilitation Package to lower bills, boost production, and contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

