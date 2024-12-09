PM, CM condole death of Ayaz Sadiq’s sister

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the sister of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the sister of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 6
|
278.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 6
|
277.85
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 6
|
150
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 6
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 6
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 6
|
1.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 6
|
6,090.27
|
India Sensex / Dec 6
|
81,709.12
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 6
|
39,091.17
|
Nasdaq / Dec 6
|
19,859.77
|
Hang Seng / Dec 6
|
19,865.85
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 6
|
8,308.61
|
Dow Jones / Dec 6
|
44,642.52
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 6
|
20,384.61
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 6
|
67.20
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 6
|
235,511
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 6
|
2,633.37
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 6
|
70.11
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 7
|
17,585
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 9
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 9
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 9
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
700
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 9
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 9
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 9
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
63.86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 9
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
150.63
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 9
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,115.04
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 9
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 9
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 9
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 9
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
700
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 9
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 9
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 9
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
63.86
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 9
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
150.63
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 9
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,115.04
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 9
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 9
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
14.20
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
368,901,309
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 9
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
115,553,351
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 9
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
93,624,112
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 9
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
60,244,426
▲ 0.00
|
Power Cement / Dec 9
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
58,991,571
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Dec 9
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
45,317,621
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
41,937,923
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 9
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
40,087,220
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 9
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
37,804,979
▲ 0.00
Comments