AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syrians tour Assad’s looted Damascus home: AFP

AFP Published 08 Dec, 2024 07:57pm
Syrian Kurds celebrate next to the destroyed statue of late President Hafez al-Assad, father of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, as they celebrate the fall of capital Damascus to anti-government fighters, in the city of Qamishli on December 8, 2024. Photo: AFP
Syrian Kurds celebrate next to the destroyed statue of late President Hafez al-Assad, father of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, as they celebrate the fall of capital Damascus to anti-government fighters, in the city of Qamishli on December 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

DAMASCUS: Dozens of Syrians explored President Bashar al-Assad’s luxurious Damascus home after it was looted on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, following the fall of the capital to rebel forces.

Women, children and men could be seen touring the home and its large garden, with the rooms completely empty, save some furniture and a portrait of Assad thrown on the floor.

“I came for revenge; they oppressed us in incredible ways,” Abu Omar, 44, told AFP.

“I am taking pictures because I am so happy to be here in the middle of his house,” he added, showing photographs on his mobile phone.

Syrian rebels say they have toppled Assad in state television announcement

Syrians woke up to a changed country Sunday, as rebels swept into Damascus 11 days into a lightning offensive declaring they had toppled “tyrant” Assad, whose current whereabouts are unknown after he reportedly fled the country.

The residence in the upscale al-Maliki neighbourhood comprises three six-storey buildings.

An AFP correspondent also saw a charred reception hall at the Damascus presidential palace a couple kilometres away.

Up until Assad’s government fell, his residence and the presidential palace were off limits to ordinary citizens.

As he moved from room to room, Abu Omar said he felt overjoyed.

“I no longer feel afraid. My only concern is that we unite (as Syrians) and build this country together,” he said with emotion in his voice.

Syria Bashar al Assad Damascus Syrian forces Syrian rebels

Comments

200 characters

Syrians tour Assad’s looted Damascus home: AFP

Whereabouts of Syria’s Assad unknown with army officers saying he boarded flight

Syrian rebels say they have toppled Assad in state television announcement

Trump says Russia abandoned Syria’s Assad, never should have been involved

Punjab CM Maryam arrives in China on 8-day visit

PCB’s stance on Champions Trophy voice of every Pakistani: PM Shehbaz

Israel army says deploying in Syria buffer zone

Trump calls for immediate Ukraine ceasefire, Zelenskiy says guarantees needed

South Korea ex-defence minister arrested over President Yoon’s martial law

Australia thump India at fortress Adelaide to level series

Maritime operations generate only 0.5% of Pakistan’s GDP, says Qaiser Ahmed

Read more stories