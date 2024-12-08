Olympic gold medallist Marchant hospitalised after crash

Paris Olympics gold medallist Katy Marchant was taken to hospital after crashing in the women’s keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London, British Cycling said on Saturday.

Marchant, who won gold in the team sprint in Paris, suffered a broken arm after a collision with German Alessa-Catriona Propster sent both riders over the trackside barrier into a seating area for spectators, according to British media reports.

‘Solid start’ as Vonn returns to competition

Event organisers decided to suspend all further racing for the evening after the incident, the UCI said in a statement.

“Katy Marchant has been treated by on-site medical staff and has been taken to hospital for further assessment,” British Cycling said in a post on X.