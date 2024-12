Sindh CM explains what actually constitutes true leadership

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Patron of IBA Karachi, one of Pakistan’s premier institutions of higher education, presided over its convocation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2024.

Shah congratulated the graduating class in his address and commended their hard work, resilience, and dedication. “Today, we celebrate your academic accomplishments and the perseverance that brought you here and this moment is a testament to your talent and the support of your families,” he stated.

Murad also highlighted a historic milestone that IBA Karachi will achieve next year, marking 70 years of excellence in education, leadership, and innovation. “70 years of nurturing talent and shaping leaders is a legacy few institutions can claim,” he said and added that this milestone reflected the dedication and vision of IBA’s faculty, administration, and students.

The commitment of IBA Karachi to academic excellence was a focal point of the event. With 67 per cent of its faculty holding PhD degrees, the institute continues to foster a rigorous academic environment and produce graduates prepared to navigate the challenges of an evolving global landscape.

Murad emphasised the critical role of institutions like IBA Karachi in shaping the nation’s future. “As graduates, you must embrace advancements in artificial intelligence, data science, and digital transformation,” he said and added that Pakistan’s vibrant youth and its growing technological ecosystem hold immense potential to contribute meaningfully on the global stage.

The influential alumni network of IBA Karachi, consisting of over 18,000 individuals, was also recognised as a significant asset. Alumni have made notable contributions across various sectors and serve as role models for the graduating class.

In his closing remarks, Mr Shah encouraged graduates to lead with empathy, integrity, and social responsibility. “True leadership extends beyond personal success. The knowledge and skills you have gained here should be used to create positive change and uphold the highest standards of integrity,” he said.

The convocation marked a proud moment for graduates and their families as they prepared to embark on new journeys. The event also set the stage for IBA Karachi’s upcoming 70th-anniversary celebrations, reflecting on its rich legacy and continued impact on education and leadership in Pakistan.

Executive Director IBA, Dr Akbar Zaidi, thanked the Chief Minister for his valuable time in attending the event. Clad in a convocation robe, the Chief Minister presented medals and degrees to the position holders.

