Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

Absence of MoST secy irks NA panel

Recorder Report Published December 7, 2024 Updated December 7, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Friday, expressed annoyance over the absence of secretary Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held on Friday at the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA.

The agenda was to obtain briefing from the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), covering performance of the authority over the last three years including detailed analysis of its achievements and challenges in meeting its objectives, particularly in technological, innovation and industrial collaboration and overview of PSQCA's operational set up across the country ,how it functions and coordinates its various research Institutes and resource allocation and any administrative or structural challenges that have impacted its operations.

The meeting was called off immediately without taking any agenda item in rage due to the absence of the secretary of Science and Technology. It was also decided that no future meeting of the Standing Committee will be held if the secretary concern will remain absent.

The committee also expressed its unanimous displeasure on this issue and reiterated that the National Assembly Standing Committees are the highest forum being the supreme body and it could not be allowed to disgrace this forum by not attending the sittings of the committee.

The committee recommended that the Minister of Science and Technology be requested to attend all future meetings.

The agenda for the meeting was very important which was ruined, this non-professional attitude of bureaucracy will not be tolerated in this committee anymore.

It was unanimously decided that both the secretary of Science and Technology and the minister must be present at all subsequent meetings of the Standing Committee.

