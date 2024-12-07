AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

University status to Edwards College: KP Governor for accelerating pace of work

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 07:34am

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said work for granting university status to the Edwards College Peshawar would be accelerated to cherish the announcement made by the President Asif Ali Zardari in 2013.

Addressing students of the college here his visit for distribution of scholarships among the students from the merged districts, he also announced the establishment of two more branches of the Edwards College with one each in the northern and southern parts of the province.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emphasized his dedication to addressing the challenges faced by students and ensuring that the government would provide them with the necessary support to thrive in their studies.

Speaking in a broader political context, the Governor KP said that he is receiving support from all political parties in his efforts to restore peace and protect the rights of the province’s citizens.

“Our collective goal is to bring peace and stability to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and work towards the well-being of all people,” he said.

The Governor urged the students to focus on obtaining modern education to prepare for the challenges of the future.

“In today’s world, knowledge is power, and it is vital for you to equip yourselves with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing global landscape,” he remarked.

His visit was seen as a boost for the educational sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly for students from the merged districts who have historically faced numerous challenges.

The scholarship distribution ceremony was met with great enthusiasm, with many students expressing their gratitude for the support provided by the Governor.

Governor Kundi extended a warm invitation to students through out the province, offering them the opportunity to visit the Governor House and engage with him directly through email.

Governor Kundi highlighted his commitment to the youth of the province, saying that it is his keen desire to promote both sports and skill development among young people.

“I believe that nurturing young talent, whether in sports or vocational skills, is essential for the future of our province,” he said. “I am eager to support initiatives that will enable our youth to grow not just academically, but also in other areas that contribute to their overall development.”

Governor Kundi also reiterated his dedication to fostering an environment where students can thrive in a variety of disciplines, ensuring that sports and skill-building programmes receive the attention and resources they deserve.

Earlier, Principal of the College, Shujat Ali Khan lauded the Governor’s efforts to support education and his commitment to resolving student concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Students Faisal Karim Kundi KP Governor President Asif Ali Zardari University status to Edwards College

Comments

200 characters

University status to Edwards College: KP Governor for accelerating pace of work

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM Shehbaz vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories