University status to Edwards College: KP Governor for accelerating pace of work

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said work for granting university status to the Edwards College Peshawar would be accelerated to cherish the announcement made by the President Asif Ali Zardari in 2013.

Addressing students of the college here his visit for distribution of scholarships among the students from the merged districts, he also announced the establishment of two more branches of the Edwards College with one each in the northern and southern parts of the province.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emphasized his dedication to addressing the challenges faced by students and ensuring that the government would provide them with the necessary support to thrive in their studies.

Speaking in a broader political context, the Governor KP said that he is receiving support from all political parties in his efforts to restore peace and protect the rights of the province’s citizens.

“Our collective goal is to bring peace and stability to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and work towards the well-being of all people,” he said.

The Governor urged the students to focus on obtaining modern education to prepare for the challenges of the future.

“In today’s world, knowledge is power, and it is vital for you to equip yourselves with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing global landscape,” he remarked.

His visit was seen as a boost for the educational sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly for students from the merged districts who have historically faced numerous challenges.

The scholarship distribution ceremony was met with great enthusiasm, with many students expressing their gratitude for the support provided by the Governor.

Governor Kundi extended a warm invitation to students through out the province, offering them the opportunity to visit the Governor House and engage with him directly through email.

Governor Kundi highlighted his commitment to the youth of the province, saying that it is his keen desire to promote both sports and skill development among young people.

“I believe that nurturing young talent, whether in sports or vocational skills, is essential for the future of our province,” he said. “I am eager to support initiatives that will enable our youth to grow not just academically, but also in other areas that contribute to their overall development.”

Governor Kundi also reiterated his dedication to fostering an environment where students can thrive in a variety of disciplines, ensuring that sports and skill-building programmes receive the attention and resources they deserve.

Earlier, Principal of the College, Shujat Ali Khan lauded the Governor’s efforts to support education and his commitment to resolving student concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024