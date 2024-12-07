KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 06, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 109,053.95 High: 109,478.09 Low: 108,550.87 Net Change: 814.98 Volume (000): 658,756 Value (000): 38,919,161 Makt Cap (000) 3,347,294,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,983.72 NET CH (-) 81.27 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,412.13 NET CH (-) 180.74 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,358.31 NET CH (+) 519.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,748.19 NET CH (-) 173.04 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,870.06 NET CH (-) 2.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,326.12 NET CH (+) 69.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 06- December -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024