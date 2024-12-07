Markets Print 2024-12-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 06, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 06, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 109,053.95
High: 109,478.09
Low: 108,550.87
Net Change: 814.98
Volume (000): 658,756
Value (000): 38,919,161
Makt Cap (000) 3,347,294,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,983.72
NET CH (-) 81.27
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,412.13
NET CH (-) 180.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,358.31
NET CH (+) 519.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,748.19
NET CH (-) 173.04
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,870.06
NET CH (-) 2.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,326.12
NET CH (+) 69.86
------------------------------------
As on: 06- December -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments