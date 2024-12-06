AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ICC prosecutor to stay on as UN investigates alleged sexual misconduct

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 09:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

THE HAGUE: International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan will be allowed to stay on in his role at the world’s permanent war crimes tribunal during a U.N.-led investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The U.N.’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), which is leading the inquiry, has started contacting witnesses, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

Khan denies the allegations. He has said he will cooperate with an inquiry and that matters relating to the misconduct allegations will be dealt with by his two deputies.

Khan’s office and lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A diplomatic source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential investigation, said the court’s governing body wanted the inquiry concluded quickly to limit its impact on several major cases before the Hague-based institution.

The ICC’s governing body said last month that it would seek an external investigation into the allegations, “to ensure a fully independent, impartial and fair process”.

The ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression in member states or by their nationals.

Khan noted in October when the allegations were first reported that his office had been the target of a “wide range of attacks and threats” that had coincided with several high-profile war crimes investigations.

Last month, the court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict. Israel rejects the allegations.

In 2023, the court ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, accusing them of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. They deny the allegations.

Several NGOs and members of the prosecutor’s staff have urged Khan to step down during the inquiry to avoid it interfering with work by the office.

Asked about the news that he would be allowed to stay on, Alix Vuillemin who leads one of the NGO’s that called for Khan to step aside told Reuters that her organisation - Women’s Initiatives for Gender Justice - still believes “it would be most gracious” if Khan decided to temporarily step back.

The case involving Khan was initially referred to the ICC’s oversight mechanism in May, but it said it would not proceed because the victim had not confirmed the allegations. No official investigation was opened at that time.

International Criminal Court Karim Khan

Comments

200 characters

ICC prosecutor to stay on as UN investigates alleged sexual misconduct

Judicial Commission approves committee to draft rules for judges’ appointment

Record run continues as KSE-100 surges past 109,000 after 815-point gain

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan advises nationals against traveling to Syria over recent developments

Biden eyes preemptive pardons as Trump plots revenge: reports

IPP deals: Saif Power approves revised agreements with govt

$563mn deal: Engro Corp to acquire mobile phone towers from Jazz

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG remains near highest level this year

Oil set for weekly loss on surplus fears after OPEC+ cut extensions

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories