BANGKOK: The Thai baht gained in morning trade on Friday as the dollar weakened due to a rebound in the euro.

The baht was up 0.56% at 34.135 per dollar at 0220 GMT, after hitting a one-month high of 34.065 earlier in the day.

Thai baht weaker vs US dollar at 0220 GMT

It is down 0.09% against the dollar since the start of the year, and is Asia’s second-strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit in 2024.