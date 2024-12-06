AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 surges past 109,000 as persistent buying continues

  • Benchmark has been on an upward trajectory for a number of weeks as sentiment improves on Pakistan's economic stability
BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2024 Updated December 6, 2024 04:16pm

Persistent buying continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing 109,000 for the first time in history after a gain of over 1,000 points during intra-day trading.

At 4:10pm, post mid-session break, the benchmark index was at 109,276.50, an increase of 1,037.54 points or 0.96%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertiliser, OMCs, and oil and gas exploration companies. Index-heavy stocks including PPL, MARI, SSGC, SNGP, MCB, NBP, UBL and DFML traded in the green.

The positive trend is fuelled by heightened investor confidence and robust market sentiment surrounding expectations of a substantial rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting, scheduled for December 16, 2024.

On Thursday, the bull run continued as the KSE-100 hit a record high with impressive gains on the back of interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 3,134.63 points or 2.98% and closed at its highest level of 108,238.97.

In a key development, Saudi Arabia extended the term of its $3 billion deposits with Pakistan for an additional year to further support Pakistan’s economy.

The deposits placed with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) matured on Thursday, however, at the federal government’s request, Saudi Arabia has announced the extension of its term for another year.

Globally, Asian stocks slipped on Friday on political ructions in South Korea, while US dollar bulls waited anxiously to see if US payrolls challenged or cemented expectations of a rate cut this month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3% in part due to a 1.7% drop in South Korea’s KOSPI.

South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party said on Friday lawmakers were on standby after receiving many reports of another martial law declaration, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday. In other places, China’s blue chips rose 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies buying and selling for currency notes companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high Pakistan Stock Exchang

Comments

200 characters
Abdul Samad Dec 06, 2024 11:16am
Pani kb AAe gya ??
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 surges past 109,000 as persistent buying continues

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

IPP deals: Saif Power approves revised agreements with govt

Aurangzeb officially launches ESG Sustain

Oil prices dip as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

Defiant Macron seeks new French PM, exit from crisis

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Read more stories