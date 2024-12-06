AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-06

Pakistan, Russia agree to run cargo train: Leghari

NNI Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

MOSCOW: Energy Minister Awais Leghari on Thursday said that Pakistan and Russia have agreed to run cargo train between the two countries.

In an interview to Russian media, minister said that the test run of the train will begin from March in the next year.

He said that the trade and bilateral relations have progressed between Pakistan and Russia.

Unmute “The goods train will run via Iran and Azerbaijan to Moscow in Russia and will operate under the North-South Corridor,” he said. Awais Leghari said that the work also been under progress over the direct air service between Pakistan and Russia.

Pakistan and Russia signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of health, trade and education on Wednesday.

The agreements were signed during the 9th Inter-Governmental Commission meeting in Moscow between Pakistan and Russia.

One of the eight agreements was between Pakistan’s COMSATS and Peshawar University with Russian educational institutions, the ministry said, while others related to the production of insulin and enhancing trade and industrial.

Awais Leghari

