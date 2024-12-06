Markets Print 2024-12-06
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (December 05, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.16 278.91 AED 75.45 76.00
EURO 290.57 292.77 SAR 73.68 74.20
GBP 351.47 354.20 INTERBANK 277.80 278.00
JPY 1.82 1.87
=========================================================================
