KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 108,238.97 High: 108,345.99 Low: 105,448.06 Net Change: 3,134.63 Volume (000): 721,595 Value (000): 44,135,666 Makt Cap (000) 3,322,278,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,064.99 NET CH (+) 595.97 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,592.87 NET CH (+) 464.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,838.80 NET CH (+) 785.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,921.23 NET CH (+) 786.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,872.58 NET CH (+) 427.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,256.26 NET CH (+) 101.54 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-December-2024 ====================================

