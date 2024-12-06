Markets Print 2024-12-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 108,238.97
High: 108,345.99
Low: 105,448.06
Net Change: 3,134.63
Volume (000): 721,595
Value (000): 44,135,666
Makt Cap (000) 3,322,278,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,064.99
NET CH (+) 595.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,592.87
NET CH (+) 464.87
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,838.80
NET CH (+) 785.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,921.23
NET CH (+) 786.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,872.58
NET CH (+) 427.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,256.26
NET CH (+) 101.54
------------------------------------
As on: 05-December-2024
====================================
