Sri Lanka shares end higher as IT, communication services gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, led by gains in information technology and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.35% at 13,559.41, rising for eight straight sessions.

UB Finance Company and Hunter & Company were the top gainers, jumping 16.7% and 12.3%, respectively.

Trading volumes on the CSE All-Share index fell to 191.1 million shares from 326.8 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher on broad-based gains

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.46 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($15.4 million) from 5.22 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 259.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.21 billion rupees, the data showed.