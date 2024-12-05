AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
European stocks edge higher as investors weigh impact of French govt collapse

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 02:00pm

European stocks hovered near one-month highs on Thursday with French equities rising after lawmakers in the country voted to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government, a move widely anticipated by market participants.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0810 GMT, extending gains for a sixth consecutive session.

France’s CAC 40 also edged up 0.1%, in-line with regional peers.

Barnier is expected to resign on Thursday, making him the shortest serving prime minister in modern French history.

France now risks ending the year without a stable government or a 2025 budget, although the constitution allows special measures that would avert a US-style government shutdown.

European shares settle at one-month high

Shares in major French lenders rose, with BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole up between 1.2% and 2% on hopes that the government can avoid a shutdown.

Safran fell 4.6% after the French jet engine maker issued new financial targets.

French oil firm TotalEnergies rose 1% after RBC upgraded its shares to “outperform” from “sector perform”.

