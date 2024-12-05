Man City needed to break losing ‘routine’, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City had to break the habit of losing after snapping a seven-game winless streak by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Wednesday.

The English champions’ barren run included six defeats, the worst run of Guardiola’s managerial career.

However, victory came at a cost as defenders Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji had to be replaced due to injuries.

“We needed it. The club, the players needed to win but it is just one game,” said Guardiola.

“The problems continue with Manu and Nathan.

“In general, the most important thing was to break this routine of not winning games and finally we won, but we have to continue.”

Injury woes have been at the heart of City’s struggles in recent months with Ballon d’Or winner Rodri out for the season due to a serious knee problem.

Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the starting line-up for the first time in nearly three months showed what City have been missing as he helped restore order for Guardiola’s men.

The Belgian teed up Bernardo Silva for an early opener and then fired home himself to double City’s lead.

Jeremy Doku rounded off the scoring in the second half as the home side did not suffer a repeat of last week’s collapse from 3-0 up to draw 3-3 against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Guardiola dismissed suggestions before the game that there had been a rift with De Bruyne as he has been carefully managed back from injury problems.

Liverpool flip script on Man City to take commanding Premier League lead

“Last season was many months (out injured) and this season as well. I’m so happy he’s back,” added Guardiola.

“He fought a lot. In respect to his physicality and minutes against Feyenoord was not good and that’s why I decided not to play at Anfield (against Liverpool) for the rhythm they play. “But the minutes he played at Anfield were really good and today he played 75 fantastic minutes.”

Neither Akanji or Ake are expected to be fit to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Phil Foden could return after missing the Forest match due to bronchitis.