AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.39%)
AIRLINK 176.00 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (4.36%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.68%)
CNERGY 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
DCL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
DFML 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.55%)
DGKC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.53%)
FCCL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.85%)
FFBL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.71%)
FFL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.93%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (6.49%)
HUMNL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.47%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KOSM 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
MLCF 47.81 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.1%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 195.10 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.12%)
PAEL 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.57%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (7.55%)
PTC 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
SEARL 102.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.16%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TOMCL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TREET 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.27%)
TRG 58.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-3.16%)
UNITY 34.44 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (7.69%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 11,510 Increased By 221.2 (1.96%)
BR30 34,980 Increased By 840.4 (2.46%)
KSE100 107,035 Increased By 1930.2 (1.84%)
KSE30 33,215 Increased By 660.6 (2.03%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man City needed to break losing ‘routine’, says Guardiola

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2024 12:38pm

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City had to break the habit of losing after snapping a seven-game winless streak by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Wednesday.

The English champions’ barren run included six defeats, the worst run of Guardiola’s managerial career.

However, victory came at a cost as defenders Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji had to be replaced due to injuries.

“We needed it. The club, the players needed to win but it is just one game,” said Guardiola.

“The problems continue with Manu and Nathan.

“In general, the most important thing was to break this routine of not winning games and finally we won, but we have to continue.”

Injury woes have been at the heart of City’s struggles in recent months with Ballon d’Or winner Rodri out for the season due to a serious knee problem.

Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the starting line-up for the first time in nearly three months showed what City have been missing as he helped restore order for Guardiola’s men.

The Belgian teed up Bernardo Silva for an early opener and then fired home himself to double City’s lead.

Jeremy Doku rounded off the scoring in the second half as the home side did not suffer a repeat of last week’s collapse from 3-0 up to draw 3-3 against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Guardiola dismissed suggestions before the game that there had been a rift with De Bruyne as he has been carefully managed back from injury problems.

Liverpool flip script on Man City to take commanding Premier League lead

“Last season was many months (out injured) and this season as well. I’m so happy he’s back,” added Guardiola.

“He fought a lot. In respect to his physicality and minutes against Feyenoord was not good and that’s why I decided not to play at Anfield (against Liverpool) for the rhythm they play. “But the minutes he played at Anfield were really good and today he played 75 fantastic minutes.”

Neither Akanji or Ake are expected to be fit to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Phil Foden could return after missing the Forest match due to bronchitis.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

Man City needed to break losing ‘routine’, says Guardiola

17 IPPs of 1994, 2002 policies: Deal reached on hybrid ‘take and pay’ model

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Read more stories