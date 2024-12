ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with former TLP ticket holders Malik Amanat Rawal of PP 4 and Syed Atif Hussain Shah of PP 5, who have joined the PPP.

Bilawal welcomed Malik Amanat Rawal and Syed Atif Hussain Shah to the PPP. Chairman PPP was accompanied by Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider.

