KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (December 04, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.07 278.80 AED 75.41 76.00
EURO 290.09 292.35 SAR 73.66 74.20
GBP 350.12 352.68 INTERBANK 277.75 277.95
JPY 1.82 1.86
=========================================================================
