KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 105,104.34 High: 105,473.56 Low: 104,315.41 Net Change: 545.27 Volume (000): 697,649 Value (000): 32,388,720 Makt Cap (000) 3,226,067,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,469.02 NET CH (+) 290.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,128.00 NET CH (+) 80.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,053.73 NET CH (-) 198.94 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,134.63 NET CH (+) 481.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,445.11 NET CH (+) 170.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,154.72 NET CH (+) 85.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-December-2024 ====================================

