BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 04, 2024). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 105,104.34
High: 105,473.56
Low: 104,315.41
Net Change: 545.27
Volume (000): 697,649
Value (000): 32,388,720
Makt Cap (000) 3,226,067,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,469.02
NET CH (+) 290.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,128.00
NET CH (+) 80.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,053.73
NET CH (-) 198.94
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,134.63
NET CH (+) 481.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,445.11
NET CH (+) 170.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,154.72
NET CH (+) 85.29
------------------------------------
As on: 04-December-2024
====================================
