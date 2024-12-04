Sri Lankan shares end higher on broad-based gains

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided mainly by gains in information technology and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 1.29% at 13,511.73, gaining for the seventh straight session.

Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) were the top gainers, rising 50% and 33.33%, respectively.

Trading volumes on the CSE All-Share index rose to 326.2 million shares from 156.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.22 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($18 million) from 3.23 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 553.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.91 billion rupees, the data showed.