Dec 04, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-04

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD                 277.17   278.87    AED                75.38     76.00
EURO                290.26   292.44    SAR                73.66     74.19
GBP                 350.05   352.54    INTERBANK          77.80     77.88
JPY                                                        1.82      1.87
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

