Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 277.17 278.87 AED 75.38 76.00
EURO 290.26 292.44 SAR 73.66 74.19
GBP 350.05 352.54 INTERBANK 77.80 77.88
JPY 1.82 1.87
=========================================================================
