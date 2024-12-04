Markets Print 2024-12-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 03, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 104,559.07
High: 104,680.89
Low: 102,825.6
Net Change: 1284.12
Volume (000): 756,591
Value (000): 36,237,909
Makt Cap (000) 3,209,331,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,178.80
NET CH (-) 21.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,047.32
NET CH (+) 164.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,252.67
NET CH (+) 108.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,653.02
NET CH (+) 14.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,274.78
NET CH (+) 221.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,069.43
NET CH (+) 12.45
------------------------------------
As on: 03-December-2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments