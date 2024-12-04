AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Markets Print 2024-12-04

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).
Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                104,559.07
High:                     104,680.89
Low:                       102,825.6
Net Change:                  1284.12
Volume (000):                756,591
Value (000):              36,237,909
Makt Cap (000)         3,209,331,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,178.80
NET CH                     (-) 21.66
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,047.32
NET CH                    (+) 164.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 29,252.67
NET CH                    (+) 108.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,653.02
NET CH                     (+) 14.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,274.78
NET CH                    (+) 221.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,069.43
NET CH                     (+) 12.45
------------------------------------
As on:              03-December-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

