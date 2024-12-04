KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 104,559.07 High: 104,680.89 Low: 102,825.6 Net Change: 1284.12 Volume (000): 756,591 Value (000): 36,237,909 Makt Cap (000) 3,209,331,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,178.80 NET CH (-) 21.66 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,047.32 NET CH (+) 164.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,252.67 NET CH (+) 108.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,653.02 NET CH (+) 14.19 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,274.78 NET CH (+) 221.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,069.43 NET CH (+) 12.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-December-2024 ====================================

