Sufiyan, Tahir star as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 57 runs in first T20

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took a career best 3-20, as Pakistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first Twenty20 International in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Pakistan posted 165 for four in their 20 overs after electing to bat first as Usman Khan struck 39 from 30 balls and Tayyab Tahir provided a late boost with 39 not out from 25 deliveries.

Captain Sikandar Raza led the Zimbabwe reply with 39 from 28 balls but they collapsed from 77-2 to 108 all out as the visitors mastered the slow wicket.

The second match of the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Tahir was adjudged Player of the Match for his impactful innings.