AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sufiyan, Tahir star as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 57 runs in first T20

Reuters Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 09:54pm

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took a career best 3-20, as Pakistan defeated hosts Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first Twenty20 International in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Pakistan posted 165 for four in their 20 overs after electing to bat first as Usman Khan struck 39 from 30 balls and Tayyab Tahir provided a late boost with 39 not out from 25 deliveries.

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs to take ODI series

Captain Sikandar Raza led the Zimbabwe reply with 39 from 28 balls but they collapsed from 77-2 to 108 all out as the visitors mastered the slow wicket.

The second match of the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Tahir was adjudged Player of the Match for his impactful innings.

Pakistan Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan T20 Series

Comments

200 characters

Sufiyan, Tahir star as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 57 runs in first T20

PIA hopes to resume Europe flights soon after EASA lifts ban

Kurram district: death toll in tribal clashes now over 130, official says

Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Trump picks Massad Boulos to serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

PTI ‘violent protests’ caused Rs192bn daily losses to economy: Interior Ministry

Afghanistan must participate in future climate talks: Taliban

Syria’s Aleppo slips from government control: monitor

Israeli strikes kill 15 in Gaza, Cairo holds fresh talks with Hamas

EU’s new top foreign policy officials visit Ukraine in show of solidarity

Read more stories