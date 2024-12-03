Sri Lankan shares end higher as healthcare, communication services gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in healthcare, communication services stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.8% at 13,340.04, gaining for the sixth straight session.

LOLC Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top gainers by index points on the CSE All Share, rising 14.241 points and 13.759 points, respectively.

Trading volumes on the CSE All Share index rose to 156.7 million shares from 108.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.1 million) from 2.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 150.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.16 billion rupees, the data showed.