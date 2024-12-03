AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as healthcare, communication services gain

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.8% at 13,340.04
Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 04:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in healthcare, communication services stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.8% at 13,340.04, gaining for the sixth straight session.

LOLC Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top gainers by index points on the CSE All Share, rising 14.241 points and 13.759 points, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares ends higher as healthcare, energy stocks gain

Trading volumes on the CSE All Share index rose to 156.7 million shares from 108.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.1 million) from 2.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 150.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.16 billion rupees, the data showed.

