AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 13.03 (9.15%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.35%)
DFML 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.18%)
DGKC 93.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (4.13%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
FFBL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
FFL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HUBC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.83%)
HUMNL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KOSM 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
MLCF 45.93 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.14%)
NBP 75.75 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.89%)
OGDC 192.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.33%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
PPL 166.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (9.99%)
PTC 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.29%)
SEARL 96.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.77%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
TREET 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.13%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bradman ‘baggy green’ cap sells for $250,000 at auction

AFP Published 03 Dec, 2024 01:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: A “baggy green” Test cap worn by Australian great Don Bradman sold for $250,000 at auction on Tuesday as collectors vied to own a rare piece of cricketing history.

The tattered garment – almost 80 years old – was sun-faded, showed signs of “insect damage” and had a torn peak.

Auction house Bonhams said Bradman wore the cap during India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia, his last Test series on home soil.

In an auction lasting 10 minutes, a flurry of bidding pushed the price from a starting point of $160,000 to a winning offer of $250,000 (Aus$390,000).

The total cost was $310,000 once “buyer’s premium” fees were tacked on.

Bonhams said it was “the only known baggy green” worn by Bradman during the series, in which he scored 715 runs in six innings at an average of 178.75, with three centuries and a double-hundred.

Australia’s cricketers are awarded the dark green woollen caps before Test debuts and they are revered by players and fans alike, often the more battered the better.

A different “baggy green” worn by Bradman during his Test debut in 1928 fetched $290,000 when it went under the hammer in 2020.

Cricket legend Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ cap could fetch $260,000

That was far less than the $650,000 paid for Shane Warne’s baggy green when he put it up for sale to help Australian bushfire victims earlier that year.

Bradman retired with an all-time-high Test batting average of 99.94 and has been described by cricket authority Wisden as the greatest to “have ever graced the gentleman’s game”.

He died in 2001 aged 92.

Don Bradman

Comments

200 characters

Bradman ‘baggy green’ cap sells for $250,000 at auction

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, crosses 104,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma to set up API plants in Indonesia

Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices nudge higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Read more stories