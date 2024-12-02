AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.54%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.82%)
DFML 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
DGKC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.28%)
FCCL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.4%)
FFBL 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
FFL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HUBC 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.83%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.41%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.2%)
NBP 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.66%)
OGDC 194.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.4%)
PAEL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2%)
PIBTL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.5%)
PPL 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.71%)
PTC 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.15%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.33%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.03%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.3 (0.91%)
BR30 32,944 Increased By 289.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,607 Increased By 1249.4 (1.23%)
KSE30 31,732 Increased By 243.3 (0.77%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cricket legend Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ cap could fetch $260,000

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2024 01:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: A cap worn by Australia’s greatest batsman Don Bradman will be auctioned in Sydney on Tuesday, with the tattered “baggy green” expected to fetch as much as US$260,000.

Bradman donned the woollen cap during India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia, which marked the touring side’s first Tests on foreign soil after gaining independence.

Auction house Bonhams said it was “the only known baggy green” worn by Bradman during one of his most prolific series.

Bradman scored 715 runs in six innings against the tourists at an average of 178.75, with three centuries and a double-hundred.

Australia’s Test cricketers are awarded the dark green caps, which are revered by players and fans.

Despite considerable fading, signs of insect damage and a torn peak, Bonhams expect the cap to fetch between US$195,000 and US$260,000.

Bradman retired with an all-time high Test batting average of 99.94, and has been described by cricket authority Wisden as the greatest to “have ever graced the gentleman’s game”.

Australian women cricketers hailed as among greatest ever

A different “baggy green” worn by Bradman during his Test debut in 1928 fetched US$290,000 in 2020 – a then-record for one of the cricket legend’s caps.

But that was far less than the US$650,000 paid for spin legend Shane Warne’s baggy green when he put it up for sale to help Australian bushfire victims earlier that year.

Bradman died in 2001 aged 92 and Warne passed away in 2022 aged 52.

Don Bradman baggy green

Comments

200 characters

Cricket legend Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ cap could fetch $260,000

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Read more stories