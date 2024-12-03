AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
Palm oil rises on Malaysia floods, higher Indonesian export tax

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 01:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, underpinned by supply concerns due to floods in peninsular Malaysia and a higher Indonesian export tax and levy in December, but an expected decline in November exports capped gains.

The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange’s benchmark contract for February delivery was up 32 ringgit or 0.65%, to 4,987 ringgit ($1,116.16) a metric ton by the midday break.

Supply concerns emerged as peninsular Malaysia was hit by floods that officials fear could be the worst in a decade, which could affect palm oil production, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

A higher export tax and levy by the world’s biggest palm oil exporter Indonesia is also supporting prices, the trader said. Indonesia raised its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for December to $1,071.67 a metric ton, from $961.97 in November, which put the export tax higher at $178 per ton, from $124 a ton in November.

However, a likely decline in November exports weighed on the contract and slowed down the momentum, the trader said.

Malaysian palm oil exports in November are seen falling between 9.3% and 10.4%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Palm snaps five-day rally, dragged down by weak soyoil

“Going forward. high prices like this deter destination buyers. Exports starting to decline, may see end stocks in December and January moving higher,” the trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.79%, while its palm oil contract climbed 0.08%.

Soyoil shed 0.41% at the Chicago Board of Trade. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil is expected to retest resistance at 5,070 ringgit per ton, a break above which could open the way towards the 5,128-5,206 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

