BANGKOK: Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 38.6 billion baht ($1.12 billion) to help rice farmers, the agriculture minister said.

Thai baht weaker vs US dollar at 0205 GMT

Narumon Pinyosinwat said farmers would receive 1,000 baht ($29) per rai for up to 10 rai (1.6 hectares), with about 4.61 million households to benefit.

The measure was proposed last week.